Tripledemic Is Killing Many In New York, Residents Urged To Act

Health experts are urging many residents to protect themselves from a trifecta of deadly viruses spreading across New York State.

Older New Yorkers are being urged to roll up their sleeves and get themselves vaccinated against three potentially dangerous viruses.

New York State Department of Health Urges New Yorkers 60 and Older to Get Vaccinated

Experts say the flu, COVID-19 and RSV can pose a serious threat to people who are 60 and older. In a press release health officials "urged" older New Yorkers got make sure they get vaccinated as soon as possible.

This week, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) are working with partners in state Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), Local Health Departments (LHD) and other older adult services organizations joined together to encourage New Yorkers 60 and older to focus to get themselves vaccinated.

Officials say getting vaccinated will protect themselves and their loved ones against the three circulating viruses that can cause serious illness, hospitalization, and even death.

"The older we get, the greater our risk of serious illness from common respiratory infections. RSV, COVID-19 and flu are common now, so it is important to make sure you have full protection. I strongly advise those 60 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "These immunizations can provide excellent protection against severe illness and hospitalization, they can be administered at your local pharmacy, and are covered by insurance, including Medicaid."

Folks in that age group have ended up in the hospital or even lost their lives after getting infected, officials say.

"For older adults, it is particularly important to protect yourself and make sure your vaccinations are updated for flu, COVID-19 and RSV," New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said. "The message is simple: help protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated."

According to New York State Health officials, for New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid, the cost for all three vaccines is covered.

All three vaccines are also covered by Medicare, with flu and COVID-19 vaccines covered by Medicare Part B, while Medicare Part D covers the RSV vaccine.

