Tricky New Scam Wants To Take Over Your Phone In New York State

Anyone who orders items online and tracks their packages must now be on the lookout for this new scam.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is warning about a new smishing scam.

Smishing: Package Tracking Text Scams

"Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number," the USPS states. "If you never signed up for a USPS tracking request for a specific package, then don’t click the link! This type of text message is a scam called smishing."

If you order many things online, as I do, you're probably constantly checking the tracking to see when your package will arrive. Maybe you even signed up to receive text message updates from the USPS.

Well, USPS officials say high-tech scammers are sending people text messages claiming to be from the USPS. The text has a link that indicates a USPS delivery requires a response from you.

The link then requires you to put in personal or financial information to see the status of your package.

These criminals want your personal information, officials say.

They are looking for:

Account usernames

Passwords

Social Security number

Birthday

Credit or debit card numbers

Personal identification numbers (PINs)

"This information is used to carry out other crimes, such as financial fraud," the USPS states.

DO NOT CLICK Link

The USPS confirmed officials will never send texts or emails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number.

Any message from the UPSP won't contain a link.

"So, if you did not initiate the tracking request for a specific package directly from USPS and it contains a link: don’t click the link!," the USPS states.

How To Report Smishing Scam to USPS

If you've received a USPS-related smishing scam officials would like you to send an email to spam@uspis.gov.

In your email, without clicking the link, copy the body of the suspicious text message and paste it into your email.

