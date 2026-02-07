The Heartbreaking Reason Why Beacon, New York Is Losing Its Soul

It's the end of an era in the Hudson Valley. From 40-year staples to local favorites, a mass exodus of businesses is leaving Beacon’s Main Street looking unrecognizable.

Hudson Valley Post has learned that a few more Beacon businesses are closing.

Matcha Thomas Announces New Chapter

Matcha Thomas opened up in Beacon in 2021. Since then, Hudson Valley residents have enjoyed the relaxed, friendly teahouse with a menu centering on matcha and boba teas, plus baked treats.

Sadly, the owners announced the storefront is going to close on Feb. 15 as owners "transition into a fully mobile teahouse through our matcha cart."

"After much consideration, we’ve decided to close our storefront," the owners wrote on their website. "With our entire hearts, we thank you for all of your love, support, and enjoyment of what we built in Beacon."

Nansense In Beacon Officially Closes

On Thursday, the owners of Nansense in Beacon suddenly announced that Thursday would be the eatery's last day in business.

"As we enter our last day at Nansense, we just want to say thank you," the owners wrote on social media on Thursday. "Thank you for the love, the loyalty, the conversations, the regular orders, and for truly making this place feel like home."

The restaurant opened in 2024 as the first Afghan restaurant in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Before opening in Beacon, it was a food truck in New York City, where it received a rave review from the New York Times.

Owners say they are entering a "new chapter" that requires "us to relocate."

"As hard as this decision has been, it's the right one for our family," the owners added. "Beacon, you supported us from day one, and we'll forever be grateful for that.

A new location hasn't been announced.

Many Beacon Businesses Have Closed

This troublesome trend has been going on in Beacon for some time.

Earlier this year, we learned that BJ's Restaurant, located at 213 Main Street in Beacon, was closing after nearly 50 years in business.

In August 2025, a real estate listing confirmed the closure of Ember and Grain Bakery at 305 Main Street in Beacon.

Also in the summer of 2025, the owner of Stella's Fine Market announced that she was closing down Stella's due to a rent increase.

Max's On Main, Homespun Foods, The Vault, The Kitchen Sink Supper Club, Big Vinny's, Tito Santana Taqueria, and The Mud Club all also closed their doors in 2025.

