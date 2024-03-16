Teens Caught llegally Hiking In Upstate New York Thanks To Video

A pair of New York teens were caught red-handed thanks to a video they posted.

The New York State DEC announced two teens were charged for illegal hiking in Upstate New York.

Illegal Hiking: Town of Collins, Erie County, New York

Forest Rangers recently found a recently recorded video that appeared to show two people "illegally hiking" in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area.

One Forest Ranger recognized the teens and identified them as an 18-year-old and 19-year-old, both from Tonawanda.

"The law that states no person shall enter the area within 15 feet of cliff edges; except on trails designated and marked by DEC; when engaged in ice climbing or rappelling by rope; or by authorized permit issued by DEC," the DEC said in press release.

Tonawanda, New York Teens Ticketed By DEC

Both unnamed teens were ticketed both for violating the law, officials say.

"(The) DEC has undertaken a wide-ranging effort to ensure public safety at Zoar, including a new trail that provides visitors with the opportunity to view the cliffs from a safe and responsible distance."

