‘Stunning:’ New York Drink Company Files Bankruptcy Closing All Stores
A beverage company that was recently "thriving" made a "stunning" announcement to close all of its stores.
Another company has filed for Chapter 11.
Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported a store with numerous New York locations "closed forever with no warning."
The Body Shop, a UK-based beauty cosmetic and personal care chain is shutting down its U.S. operations after filing for bankruptcy.
Freirich Meats Files For Bankruptcy
Soon after, we reported that Freirich Meats filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 103-year-old company prides itself on providing customers with the "highest quality meats."
The company sells its products including, corned beef, pastrami, roast beef and various deli meats, as well as specialty items at BJ's, Price Chopper, Giant and Fresh Market. CLICK HERE for what this filing means.
Boisson Files for Bankruptcy, Closes Stores
This week, Hudson Valley Post learned Boisson, a nonalcoholic-beverage company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing all of its retail stores, The Street reports.
"Boisson curates the best collection of non-alcoholic spirits, beers, and wines as well as mixology supplies including shrubs, syrups, mixers, and more," the company states on its website.
Filing for bankruptcy is a "stunning turn of events," the Commercial Observer reports because the company "appeared" to be thriving less than a year ago.
Closing Stores In New York City, Brooklyn, More
Boisson has closed all five of its retail stores. The stores were located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami.
Nicholas Bodkins Boisson's co-founder and CEO confirmed the news stating his company is "entering into a restructuring process."
