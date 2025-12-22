Brand-New State of The Art Hudson Valley Supermarket Already Closing

A brand-new state-of-the-art supermarket in the Hudson Valley is closing less than a year after opening.

Newburgh residents are shocked to learn that Freshtown Of Newburgh is closing.

Freshtown opened up its Newburgh location at the former Big Lots site on North Plank Road on Feb. 21, 2025, after about nine months of construction. The 25,000-square-foot supermarket was billed as a "brand new, state-of-the-art grocery store."

Sadly for customers, the store only lasted about nine months, about the same length of construction.

"We have made the decision to close the store. We tried very hard to give you a great store with Great Low Prices but unfortunately the store did not perform the way we expected," Freshtown said in a statement. "We are very grateful for all the business that you have given us. We truly appreciate it."

A closing date hasn't been announced. Until closing, everything is 30 percent off.

According to the company, all employees will before offered jobs at nearby stores.

Noah Katz, President of PSK Stores, which operates Freshtown, Foodtown, and Peck's Market (Sullivan County), confirmed the closing news to Town of Newburgh councilman Scott Manley and provided more reasons about the closure.

"Noah tried very hard, had great employees working there, always willing to help. But for some reason, people just did not make it a regular stop," Manley wrote on Facebook. "I have never seen management work as hard as Noah relating to the customer. I am very upset they are closing, I loved shopping there."

