New York Flyers Be Aware: Popular Airline Stops Travel To Many Airports
A popular airline is pulling out of a number of airports, including in New York State. Many New Yorkers will also be out of a job.
Southwest Airlines confirmed plans to suspended its operations at four major airports.
Southwest Airlines Leaving Syracuse, New York Airport
On Thursday, the company "made the difficult decision" to stop operations a Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
Southwest is also leaving George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Bellingham International Airport in Washington and Mexico's Cozumel International Airport.
Officials said these airports are "underperforming."
"To improve our financial performance, we have intensified our network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets," Southwest Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan stated.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Southwest Airlines is stop flying out of all those airports on August 4, 2024.
Significantly Restructure Other Markets
Southwest will also "significantly restructure other markets."
Southwest says the most notable changes will be "implementing capacity reductions" in both Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Reason For Changes, Layoffs Coming
Southwest says the difficult decision was made due to financial losses and Boeing delivery delays.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
The company confirmed over $230 million in losses and expects to layoff about 2,000 employees by the end of 2024.
"I want to sincerely thank our Employees, the airports, and the communities for all their incredible support over the years," Jordan added.
Keep Reading:
18 Surprising Things That Are Allowed on an Airplane
Check Out 18 Surprising Things You’re Allowed To Take on an Airplane
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport
Gallery Credit: Stacker