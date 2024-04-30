New York Flyers Be Aware: Popular Airline Stops Travel To Many Airports

A popular airline is pulling out of a number of airports, including in New York State. Many New Yorkers will also be out of a job.

Southwest Airlines confirmed plans to suspended its operations at four major airports.

Southwest Airlines Leaving Syracuse, New York Airport

On Thursday, the company "made the difficult decision" to stop operations a Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Southwest is also leaving George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Bellingham International Airport in Washington and Mexico's Cozumel International Airport.

Officials said these airports are "underperforming."

"To improve our financial performance, we have intensified our network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets," Southwest Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan stated.

Southwest Airlines is stop flying out of all those airports on August 4, 2024.

Significantly Restructure Other Markets

Southwest will also "significantly restructure other markets."

Southwest says the most notable changes will be "implementing capacity reductions" in both Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Reason For Changes, Layoffs Coming

Southwest says the difficult decision was made due to financial losses and Boeing delivery delays.

The company confirmed over $230 million in losses and expects to layoff about 2,000 employees by the end of 2024.

"I want to sincerely thank our Employees, the airports, and the communities for all their incredible support over the years," Jordan added.

