A "beloved" 30-year-old father died while in jail in the Hudson Valley. His cause of death is shocking to many.

In March, officials from Orange County confirmed the death of an inmate.

30-Year-Old Man Dies Inside Orange County Jail

Google Google loading...

Officials announced a 30-year-old male in custody at the Orange County Jail died inside the prison on Sunday, March 24th, 2024.

Officials said the unnamed 30-year-old died of "unknown causes" adding an autopsy would be performed to confirm the cause of death.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"The Orange County Sheriff's Office Administration and Staff are working in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office on the continuing investigation, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Senior Investigator and Public Information Officer Samantha Pascal stated in a press release.

Cause Of Death Released In Hudson Valley

Prison interior. Jail cells and shadows, dark background. 3d illustration Rawf8 loading...

This week, Pascal announced the results of the autopsy and released the inmate's name. 30-year-old Jario Navarro died while in custody at the Orange County Jail from "natural causes."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"An autopsy was conducted on March 26th, 2024, which determined the manner of death to be natural causes," Pascal told Hudson Valley Post in an email on Wednesday.

Survived By 3 Children

Martinez-Morse Funeral Home Martinez-Morse Funeral Home loading...

More information about Navarro's death wasn't released. He's survived by many loved ones, including his three children, according to his obituary.

"Jairo was a loving, caring, funny soul that would light up any room with his genuine smile. Jairo enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beloved children. They meant the world to him," his obituary states.

Keep Reading:

28 New York Hospitals Earn D Grade For Patient Safety

These New York Hospitals earned near-failing grades for patient safety. Is a hospital near you on the list? See for yourself below:

28 New York Hospitals Earn D Grade For Patient Safety

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State