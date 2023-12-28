Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Stay Lit In New York State

There's still plenty of time if you haven't made it to Rockefeller Center yet to see this year's Christmas tree.

But your time is running out, so don't wait too long if you wait to view this year's tree in person.

Still Time To See Tree From Upstate New York In New York City

Canva Canva loading...

The 80-foot Norway Spruce, donated by a family in Upstate New York, will remain in Rockefeller Plaza for about three more weeks.

The tree will remain showcased in New York City until late in the evening on Jan. 13.

The 12-ton tree was decorated with thousands of lights and ornament and a 900-pound Swarovski star used as a tree topper will remain lit every day between the hours of 5 a.m. and midnight until Jan. 13.

Crews will start removing all of the ornaments, lights, 900-pound Swarovski star and tree around 10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Tree Donated By Vestal, New York Family

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This year's Rockefeller Christmas Tree was donated by the McGinley family of Vestal, New York.

The over 80-year-old tree stands 80 feet tall, 43 feet in diameter.

Millions Visit Tree Each Year

Since the 1930s, the Christmas tree in New York City has drawn millions of visitors each year during the holiday season.

87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Getty Images loading...

"For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has stood as a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and visitors alike. While the lights, decorations, and stars have changed through the years, visiting the Tree remains a quintessential New York experience," Rockefeller Center states about the tree.

Planning on going to see the tree? Check out these tips to view the tree without huge crowds.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What Happens to New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree?

So what happens after the tree is taken down? Every year, the tree is recycled.

87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Getty Images loading...

Like in years past, this year's 12-ton tree will be recycled. Its lumber will be used by Habitat for Humanity to build homes for the underprivileged.

A few years ago lumber from the home was used to build homes in Newburgh, New York.

Top 25 Stories Upstate New York Couldn’t Get Enough of in 2023 Here are the top 25 stories that intrigued and fascinated readers in Upstate New York the most throughout 2023. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.