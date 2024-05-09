Rabid ‘Opportunistic Predator’ Attacks In Upstate New York

A rabid animal attacked people in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, the Sullivan County Department of Public Health confirmed a wild fox tested positive for rabies.

Wild Fox Tests Positive for Rabies In Sullivan County, New York

A wild fox was captured by health officials in Sullivan County after the animal attacked in Sullivan County.

"Foxes are opportunistic predators and will eat a wide variety of foods, including small to medium size mammals, rodents, as well as carrion," health officials state.

The fox was found in the Town of Bethel, New York and later "tested positive for the rabies virus," according to the Sullivan County Department of Public Health.

Rabid Fox Attacks In Town Of Bethel, New York

Health officials didn't say how many people were attacked by the rabid animal but confirmed those exposed are receiving rabies treatment.

"Exposed persons are currently receiving appropriate treatment," the Sullivan County Department of Public Health states.

Rabies Can Be Fatal

Rabies is a potentially fatal disease, The only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.

"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Rabies are most commonly found in these animals.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

