Outrageous Cookies Sold At Beloved New York Grocery May Kill

A very popular grocery store with over 50 locations statewide is recalling some cookies because it may cause a "life-threatening reaction."

The FDA confirmed a New York-based grocery store is recalling cookies

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Outrageous Oat Cookies for Undeclared Wheat

Wegmans, based in Rochester, New York initiated a voluntary recall of Outrageous Oat Cookies purchased from its in-store bakeries.

The recalled cookies started being sold in stores on Jan. 3.

The following cookies are recalled:

Outrageous Oat Cookies

5 pack

UPC: 7789056618

(all use-by dates)

Outrageous Oat Cookies

Sold by the pound

UPC: 2-08165-00000-6

(all use-by dates)

Reason For Recall at Wegmans

The recall was issued because the Outrageous Oat Cookies may contain undeclared wheat.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the FDA states. "The recall was initiated when it was learned that a wheat-containing ingredient was inadvertently included in the product."

Wegmans has nearly 50 stores across New York State, according to Wegmans' website.

Many stores are located in the following regions:

New York City

Westchester County (Harrison)

Syracuse

Buffalo

Rochester

Finger Lakes

Southern Tier

Recalled Cookies Sold In New York State, Full Refund Offered

The recalled products are sold at all Wegmans locations in New York State as well as D.C, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

"Customers can return these products to a Wegmans service desk for a full refund," Wegmans states. "Customers who have questions or concerns about this recall should contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST."

As of this writing, there have been no reported injuries or illnesses to date associated with this recall.

Wegmans Named Best Company To Work For

Google Google loading...

In 2020, Wegmans was named the third-best company to work for when Fortune released its annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. Wegmans placed third. It placed fourth in 2023.

Wegmans made the list in 2021, 2022 and again in 2023. 2023 marked Wegmans' 26th straight year on the list. In 2022, Wegmans was named the best large retail workplace.

Wegmans recently opened up a massive store in New York. Check out the inside below:

