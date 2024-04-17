PD: HV, New York Drug Dealer Caught Walking Main Street With Alleged Loaded Ghost Gun

A known Hudson Valley drug dealer is accused of dealing drugs again as soon as he was released from prison due to bail reform.

In recent months, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force has been investigating the "sale of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs" in the Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park areas.

Beacon Man Arrested Before Going to Miami, Florida

This led to the arrest of 22-year-old Jose J. Cruz of Beacon in late March. Cruz was arrested after several alleged drug deals with undercover officers.

During a search warrant at Cruz’s home officers found a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine as well as an illegal gun and a loaded magazine of ammunition.

Police learned Cruz was trying to flee the Hudson Valley for Miami, Florida making it a "priority" to find him before he left New York.

Released From Prison Due To "Bail Laws"

Cruz was initially sent to Dutchess County Jail, but was released days later due to mandatory bail laws, police say.

Once released, Cruz immediately started to sell fentanyl again and was possibly armed with a handgun, police allege.

Found On Main Street In the Town Of Poughkeepsie With a Loaded Ghost Gun

On Monday, officers found Cruz on Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie with a loaded 9 mm “Ghost gun, according to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Cruz was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C violent felony with multiple narcotics related charges pending against him.

Cruz is currently being held at the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department pending his arraignment.

