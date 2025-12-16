Shocking Discovery at New York Thruway Stop Sparks Major Probe
A shocking discovery at a New York Thruway rest-stop has sparked a fast-moving investigation.
Unattended Death at Ardsley Service Area Under Investigation
On Wednesday, around 6:50 a.m., a 911 call was placed after an adult man was discovered unconscious beside his work truck at the Ardsley Service Area on I-87.
Members of the media were at the rest stop, reporting on Thanksgiving Week travel conditions, when they found the man immediately began CPR before police arrived.
When Troopers arrived, they took over life-saving efforts and deployed a Division-issued AED, which indicated no shock was advised.
The unnamed was taken to Westchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Death Investigation Now Underway
The New York State Police is continuing to investigate the unattended death of the man found unresponsive.
"The preliminary investigation indicates the incident is consistent with a natural medical event. Troop T Troopers, Troop T supervisory personnel, and Troop K Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and continue to work to determine the circumstances leading up to the medical emergency," New York State Police stated in a press release.
His name hasn't been released as police say they are waiting to identify the family. More information will be released when it becomes available.
