New York State Thruway Surfing, Swimming Putting Lives At Risk

The lives of many drivers were put at risk on the New York State Thruway due to dangerous new trends.

Thruway Swimming On The New York State Thruway

New Yorkers are reporting what's been dubbed "Thruway Swimming." This is when cars drive at very high speeds and recklessly on highways, causing many near misses as the weave, or swim, through lanes.

An example of "Thruway Swimming" can be seen below:

Teens are mostly taking part in this dangerous stunt, but adults are also to blame, NBC reports.

While scrolling through Instagram on Thursday, I was shocked to see a video of a stunt that's potentially even more dangerous.

Potentially More Dangerous Stunt On New York State Thruway In Upstate New York

Our friends with the Two Buttons Deep posted a video to their Instagram that shows a man riding on top of a car!

Yes, as you can see by the photos and video, some dumb young adult was sitting on top of a vehicle as the SUV weaved in and out of traffic.

The video was recorded on the Northway, I-87, somewhere in the Capital Region.

I had heard about "Thruway Swimming" and I'll admit when I saw the video, I assumed this was "Thruway Swimming."

After a quick Google search, I learned that "Thruway Swimming" involves cars driving at high rates of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

I'm not sure what this stupid stunt is called, but I'm calling it "Thruway Surfing."

Please, do not attempt "Thruway Surfing." This will put your life and the lives of others at risk.

