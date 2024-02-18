New York Man Found Murdered In Fiery Car On Palisades Parkway

New York State Police made a shocking discovery after finding a car fully engulfed in flames in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police from the Hudson Valley announced a murder arrest after a nearly three-year investigation.

Car Fully Engulfed In Flames On Palisades Parkway In Stony Point

Google Google loading...

On February 16, 2021, at approximately 2 a.m., Troopers responded to find a 2021 Hyundai Sonata fully engulfed in flames southbound on the Palisades Parkway near exit 16 in the town of Stony Point.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The investigation revealed that Ronald Mann, from Bronx, NY was deceased inside the vehicle, according to New York State Police.

"He will forever be remembered for his wild and free spirit, kind heart and contagious smile," Mann's obituary states.

George M. Holt Funeral Home. George M. Holt Funeral Home. loading...

Bronx Man Found Dead In Car From Gunshot Wound

Soon, the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mann had suffered from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide, officials say.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"An extensive investigation by the New York State Police, Troop F, Bureau of Criminal Investigation led to the arrest of Robert Rodriguez on February 9, 2024," New York State Police stated in a press release on Monday.

Stony Point, New York Man Arrested for Murder After 3-Year Investigation

Bloody note - Vintage inscription made by old typewriter michaklootwijk loading...

Robert Rodriguez, 36, from Stony Point, New York was charged with murder on Friday. New York State Police didn't how their investigation led to Rodriguez getting accused of killing the Bronx man.

"The New York State Police were assisted in this investigation by New York State Fire, the Stony Point Police Department, The Town of Haverstraw Police Department, the Suffern Police Department and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office," New York State Police stated.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Stony Point Justice Court. He was remanded to Rockland County Jail without bail.

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.