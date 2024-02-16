New York State Home To America’s 20 Favorite Food Chains

We've learned America's 20 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State! But, the top choice will shock you!

Empire State residents are lucky enough to be home to all 12 of America's most popular food chains. Is your favorite on the list?

Each year, YouGov releases its list of "The Most Popular Dining Brands" in America. YouGov polls Americans and regularly updates its list of the most popular dining locations.

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

Below are the top 12 most popular dining options in America. I'm not gonna lie, the top choice shocked me! What do you think?

Baskin-Robbins; Dairy Queen; Wendy's; Cinnabon; Krispy Kreme; Taco Bell; KFC; Subway; Olive Garden; Dunkin; Chili's; IHOP Make List

Each chain's popularity is determined by the number of customers that have a positive association with the brand, according to YouGov.

Outback Steakhouse, Denny's, The Cheesecake Factory, McDonald's, Five Guy's, A&W Restaurants, Red Lobster, Pizza Hut Make Top 20

Outback Steakhouse, Denny's, The Cheesecake Factory, McDonald's, Five Guy's, A&W Restaurants, Red Lobster, and Pizza Hut all round out the top 20.

All have locations in New York State.

Chick-Fil-A, Applebee's Not In Top 20

I was pretty surprised to see places like Applebee's, Chick-Fil-A, and Burger King all didn't crack the top 20. However, all are in the top 32.

