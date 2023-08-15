NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/15

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 79° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 7:55pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:00a Low

Tue 1:56p High

Tue 8:09p Low

Wed 2:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:34a Low

Tue 1:20p High

Tue 7:43p Low

Wed 2:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:48a Low

Tue 1:32p High

Tue 7:57p Low

Wed 2:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:30a Low

Tue 1:24p High

Tue 7:39p Low

Wed 2:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 11:40a Low

Tue 6:01p High

Tue 11:49p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:51a Low

Tue 1:50p High

Tue 8:02p Low

Wed 2:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:41a High

Tue 10:47a Low

Tue 5:35p High

Tue 10:56p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:39a Low

Tue 2:22p High

Tue 8:56p Low

Wed 3:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:43a Low

Tue 1:31p High

Tue 7:55p Low

Wed 2:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:05a Low

Tue 1:51p High

Tue 8:24p Low

Wed 2:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:50a Low

Tue 1:40p High

Tue 8:08p Low

Wed 2:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:49a Low

Tue 2:32p High

Tue 9:03p Low

Wed 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W early this afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

