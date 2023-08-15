NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/15

Atlantic City (Adam Hochron)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature79° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset6:07am - 7:55pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 8:00a		Low
Tue 1:56p		High
Tue 8:09p		Low
Wed 2:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:34a		Low
Tue 1:20p		High
Tue 7:43p		Low
Wed 2:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:48a		Low
Tue 1:32p		High
Tue 7:57p		Low
Wed 2:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:30a		Low
Tue 1:24p		High
Tue 7:39p		Low
Wed 2:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 11:40a		Low
Tue 6:01p		High
Tue 11:49p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 7:51a		Low
Tue 1:50p		High
Tue 8:02p		Low
Wed 2:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:41a		High
Tue 10:47a		Low
Tue 5:35p		High
Tue 10:56p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 8:39a		Low
Tue 2:22p		High
Tue 8:56p		Low
Wed 3:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:43a		Low
Tue 1:31p		High
Tue 7:55p		Low
Wed 2:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 8:05a		Low
Tue 1:51p		High
Tue 8:24p		Low
Wed 2:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:50a		Low
Tue 1:40p		High
Tue 8:08p		Low
Wed 2:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 8:49a		Low
Tue 2:32p		High
Tue 9:03p		Low
Wed 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W early this afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

