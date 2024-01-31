New York Residents Told Not to Visit Very Popular Destination

Officials are warning New Yorkers about vacationing at a beautiful destination because of a horrific increase in murders. Many during the day.

Top U.S. officials are advising all to use action caution when traveling to the Bahamas.

US Officials Warn Use Caution In The Bahamas

Last week, US officials increased the security alert for the Bahamas to "Level 2."

The advisory states:

Travel Advisory: The Bahamas - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Tourists are told to "exercise increased caution in The Bahamas" due to crime.

"The majority of crime occurs on New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands. In Nassau, practice increased vigilance in the “Over the Hill” area (south of Shirley Street) where gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population. Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence," the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs stated.

18 People Murdered In The Bahamas In 2024

Nearly 20 murders occurred in the capital city of Nassau, according to the U.S. Embassy.

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau is advising U.S. tourists to be alert in the Bahamas because there have been at least 18 murders in Nassau since the start of 2024.

"Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders," the U.S. Embassy Nassau said.

Tips You Should Know When Traveling To The Bahamas

U.S. officials did release many "actions to take" if you decide to travel to The Bahamas.

Exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island (Nassau)

Use caution when walking or driving at night

Keep a low profile

Be aware of your surroundings

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt

Review your personal security plans

Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for The Bahamas.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency and medical situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

