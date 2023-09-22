Mass Recall: Customers Choking, Gagging From Cheese Sold In New York State

Nearly 84,000 cases of cheese sold in New York have been recalled because customers are choking or gagging on the products.

On Tuesday, Kraft Heinz confirmed a massive cheese recall.

Kraft Singles American Cheese Recalled

Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 83,800 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices.

The 83,800 cases were shipped to a “limited number of customers,” according to Kraft.

What Products Have Been Recalled By Kraft Heinz, Sold In New York State

Toss Recalled Cheese, Refunds Available

Consumers who purchased the recalled items should not consume them and can return them to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or refund.

Customers can also contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Customers Complain For Choking On Cheese, Prompting Mass Recall

This issue was discovered after Kraft Heinz received a number of consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice.

Six customers complained to the company saying the cheese caused them to choke or gag.

Kraft Heinz Says Choking Issues Are Fixed

“Kraft Heinz has fixed the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected,” Kraft Heinz added in its press release. “Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience.”

No injuries or serious health issues have been reported, according to the company.

