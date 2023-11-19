Mafia Probe Leads FBI, NYPD To Dig Up Upstate New York Farms

A mafia investigation is stretching from New York City to the Hudson Valley.

The FBI's investigation into the Gambino crime family is spreading to Orange County.

FBI Probes Farms in Campbell Hall, Goshen, Orange County, New York

The FBI and NYPD are looking into two farms in Orange County that police say are related to criminal activity from the Gambino crime family.

Officials searched a farm in Campbell Hall on Tuesday and another about 15 minutes away in Goshen on Wednesday.

FBI Spotting Diggings Up Farms In Orange County New York

Officials used hand tools and diggers to dig at the Orange County properties.

Sources tell CBS the digging is part of an investigation into the Gambino family.

"Could be guns, could be bodies, could be drugs," retired NYPD detective Tom Howell told CBS. "Who knows what's in there, if there's anything?"

Law enforcement would only say they were digging for "contraband."

Agents were investigating at 117 Hamptonburgh Road in Campbell Hall and 51 Hampton Road in Goshen. It's believed the same person owns both properties.

We will update this story if and when more information is released.

