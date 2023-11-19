Mafia Probe Leads FBI, NYPD To Dig Up Upstate New York Farms
A mafia investigation is stretching from New York City to the Hudson Valley.
The FBI's investigation into the Gambino crime family is spreading to Orange County.
Is It Your Hometown? Beautiful, Picturesque Upstate New York Hometown Worst To Live
FBI Probes Farms in Campbell Hall, Goshen, Orange County, New York
The FBI and NYPD are looking into two farms in Orange County that police say are related to criminal activity from the Gambino crime family.
Officials searched a farm in Campbell Hall on Tuesday and another about 15 minutes away in Goshen on Wednesday.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
FBI Spotting Diggings Up Farms In Orange County New York
Officials used hand tools and diggers to dig at the Orange County properties.
Sources tell CBS the digging is part of an investigation into the Gambino family.
"Could be guns, could be bodies, could be drugs," retired NYPD detective Tom Howell told CBS. "Who knows what's in there, if there's anything?"
Law enforcement would only say they were digging for "contraband."
Read More: New York Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather
Agents were investigating at 117 Hamptonburgh Road in Campbell Hall and 51 Hampton Road in Goshen. It's believed the same person owns both properties.
We will update this story if and when more information is released.