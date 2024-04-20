Leaked: Mega Millions Ticket Prices May Nearly Triple In New York
Following historic jackpots, leaked reports say the price of a lottery ticket in New York State may increase dramatically.
In recent weeks, historic runs for the Mega Millions and Powerball ended.
Historic Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots
A $1.13 billion Mega-Millions jackpot was sold in New Jersey. That was the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions, according to lottery officials.
Shortly after, the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball was won. That ticket, worth $1.23 billion, was sold in Oregon.
The price to play either game is $2 per ticket. But a leaked report says that might change.
Cost To Play Mega Millions May Increase from $2 to $5
The Mega Millions is administered by a consortium of its 12 original lotteries.
That consortium is considering increasing the price to purchase a ticket from $2 to $5, which would nearly triple the price to play the game.
Mega Millions officials are poised to vote on the potential increase in the near future, a few sources told Lottery Geeks.
Hudson Valley Post reached out to the New York State Lottery for comment.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
A spokesperson directed us to contact Tandi Reddick, the communications director for Georgia Lottery Corporation.
Reddick released the following statement:
We’re always looking for fun and exciting opportunities for our players. We don’t have anything to report today.
April 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpot Remaining
