Leaked: Mega Millions Ticket Prices May Nearly Triple In New York

Following historic jackpots, leaked reports say the price of a lottery ticket in New York State may increase dramatically.

In recent weeks, historic runs for the Mega Millions and Powerball ended.

Historic Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots

A $1.13 billion Mega-Millions jackpot was sold in New Jersey. That was the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions, according to lottery officials.

Shortly after, the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball was won. That ticket, worth $1.23 billion, was sold in Oregon.

The price to play either game is $2 per ticket. But a leaked report says that might change.

Cost To Play Mega Millions May Increase from $2 to $5

The Mega Millions is administered by a consortium of its 12 original lotteries.

That consortium is considering increasing the price to purchase a ticket from $2 to $5, which would nearly triple the price to play the game.

Mega Millions officials are poised to vote on the potential increase in the near future, a few sources told Lottery Geeks.

Hudson Valley Post reached out to the New York State Lottery for comment.

A spokesperson directed us to contact Tandi Reddick, the communications director for Georgia Lottery Corporation.

Reddick released the following statement:

We’re always looking for fun and exciting opportunities for our players. We don’t have anything to report today.

