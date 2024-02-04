Items Sold Across New York Tainted With ‘Gas Station Heroin,’ May Kill

Health officials suggest calling poison control after learning items sold across New York State are leading to death, suicidal thoughts, seizures, loss of consciousness and more.

This week the FDA announced a very serious recall alert.

Neptune Resources, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Neptune’s Fix

Tianeptine is also called "gas station heroin," CBS reports.

FDA: Products Can Cause Death, Seizure, Loss Of Consciousness

The FDA continues to receive severe adverse event reports after the use of Neptune‘s Fix products.

This includes seizures, loss of consciousness and death, according to the FDA.

"These products may also interact, in life-threatening ways, with other medications a consumer may be taking," the FDA said in a statement. "(The) FDA sent a letter on Jan. 11, 2024, to convenience store, gas station and other organizations urging retailers to stop selling Neptune’s Fix and any other tianeptine-containing products."

FDA Issues Stern Risk Statement

The FDA also issued a stern "risk statement" for anyone who has or is thinking of using these items:

The FDA has advised that: There is a reasonable probability of life-threatening events including suicidal ideation or behavior for children, adolescents, and young adults 25 and younger. In addition, individuals could unintentionally overdose and experience serious and potentially life-threatening risks including confusion, seizures, drowsiness, dry mouth, and shortness of breath, which may be exacerbated by alcohol use. Further, the risks of adverse effects associated with use of tianeptine along with antidepressants, known as monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOls), are potentially serious and life-threatening.

All should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using these products.

FDA Says to Call Poison Center

Poison Canva loading...

The FDA even recommends you call Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222 to connect to your local poison center if you used these recalled products recently.

