Huge Ice Cream, Yogurt Recall In New York Over ‘Fatal Infections’

New York State residents are told to avoid eating a lot of ice cream, yogurt and more.

The FDA announced a recall of ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars on more that are sold in New York.

Recall on Ice Cream, Yogurt In New York State

The following flavors, sizes, and best-by dates have been recalled:

Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, VT has recalled all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato.

Reason For Recall

The reason for the recall is that health officials from Vermont notified the company that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured that day may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Why Listeria Monocytogenes Is Dangerous

Canva Canva loading...

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Out of an abundance of caution, Wilcox Ice Cream recalled all products manufactured in its facility during the same time period.

Do Not Eat Recalled Ice Cream

SStajic SStajic loading...

Customers are told to "not consume these products."

"Consumers that take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best by date may email us for credit. You do not need to return this to the store. You can email AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com," the FDA states

As of this writing, no illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to the FDA.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.