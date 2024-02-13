Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome 3-Car Crash With Box Truck
A box truck crossing into the wrong lane of travel claimed the life of a beloved woman from the Hudson Valley.
A Poughkeepsie woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Newburgh.
Poughkeepsie, New York Woman Killed In Crash In Town Of Newburgh
The three-vehicle crash happened near Route 300 and Union Avenue Wednesday morning. Police responded around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 7.
Arriving officers found a 3-car accident with one injured driver.
The investigation shows a 2019 Ford box truck was northbound on Rt 300, approaching a curve in the roadway near the intersection of Rt 300 and Union Ave Ext.
Near the curve in the road, the box truck appears to cross into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Dodge Ram.
After hitting the Dodge, the box truck hit a 2016 Ford Edge.
Gruesome 3-Car Accident Kills Dutchess County, New York Woman
The Ford was driven by 68-year-old Tureli Quinci of Poughkeepsie. She was treated by 1st responders at the scene, then transported to St Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, police say.
The box truck driver, a 49-year-old from Philadelphia PA suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
The Dodge driver, a 37-year-old man from Michael Gessner from Wallkill, New York wasn't injured, according to police.
No charges have been filed as of this writing as police continue to investigate.
The road was shut down for several hours during the investigation.