TSA officials stopped over 80 people before they could perform a dangerous act at an airport in New York State.

The TSA is out with its annual report regarding guns that were confiscated at New York Airports in the past year.

The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Below are rankings for the number of guns seized at each New York airport. Note we included Newark Liberty International Airport because many New Yorkers fly out of Newark.

Note: The rankings are based on the number of guns seized at each airport in 2023. In the event of a tie, Hudson Valley Post looked at guns taken from each airport in 2022.

Guns detected at TSA checkpoints in Upstate New York increased in 2023

During routine screenings, TSA officers spotted over 80 weapons in 2023 across the major New York State airports.

“I commend the officers who have continued to perform their security duties at the highest level,” TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York Bart R. Johnson stated. “Our officers remain vigilant and focused on their mission to ensure that travelers get to their destinations safely. Still, it is disappointing to continue to see individuals bringing their firearms to our security checkpoints. The majority of people claim that they forgot that they had their gun with them. It is careless and irresponsible to not know where your gun is. Responsible gun owners know where their gun is at all times. And they know not to bring it to an airport checkpoint.”

All of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints, TSA officials note.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023. That's up from 6,542 in 2022.

About 93 percent of the guns found in 2023 were loaded, according to the TSA.

Planning to fly out of New York state this year? Check out these helpful tips.

