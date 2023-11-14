Get Tested ASAP: Lead Found In Even More Food In New York State

Health officials are urging residents to not buy or eat many more of these products and if you did, go get tested right away.

On Thursday, the FDA confirmed high levels of lead were found in food products sold in New York State.

High Levels Of Lead Found In Fruit Puree Pouches

The FDA urges parents to take their children to the doctor for a blood test if they ate recalled WanaBana products.

This warning comes after four kids had elevated levels of lead.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree, according to the FDA.

More Children's Food Recalled

"WanaBana trade channels include Dollar Tree and Amazon. WanaBana USA is working to investigate the source of the contamination and is collaborating with the FDA in updating consumers with information related to this product recall," the FDA stated in a press release.

Applesauce sold In New York State May Contain Lead

On Thursday the FDA announced some of the recalled products are also distributed independently in the United States as private label brands under the names of Schnucks Apple Sauce 90g pouches with cinnamon.

The affected Schnucks lots subject to the product recall were identified as 05023:19, 09023:22 and 09023:24.

Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce 90g, reported an affected lot number 05023:28, which is also included in the product recall.

As of this writing, there have been no reported injuries related to the Weis or Schnucks products, according to the FDA>

"Consumers who have purchased WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis products with the specified batch numbers and expiration dates are urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have been exposed to lead should contact their healthcare provider to report their symptoms and receive care. Consumers with questions can email the company at support@wanabanafruits.com," the FDA said.

Lead Exposure Symptoms

The following symptoms may occur after short-term exposure to lead

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Longer-term exposure could result in these additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

As of this writing, at least seven children have gotten sick, with more illnesses being investigated, according to the FDA.

"Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand apple cinnamon pouches and should discard them," the FDA states. "These products have a long shelf life. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products."

