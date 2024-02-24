Free Delicious Wings Available For Everyone In New York State

Everyone in New York State can feast on delicious free wings next week. Here's how.

Who doesn’t like free? Well everyone in New York can soon feast on free wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Free Wings If Super Bowl Goes Into Overtime

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox loading...

Heading into Super Bowl 58, Buffalo Wild Wings promised that if the game went into overtime, everyone would get free wings.

This marked the sixth year in a row, Buffalo Wild Wings “overtime button” returned for the Super Bowl.

"With 20 games going into overtime so far this season, there’s always a chance the Big Game could go into overtime as well," Buffalo Wild Wings said in a press release.

The Super Bowl was the most-watched telecast in history. Over 200 million viewers watched all or part of the game across networks, which is up 10 percent from last year, which previously held the record.

Free Wings For All New York State Residents

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

As millions know, the game did in fact go into overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious with a final score of 25 to 22.

"It happened! The Big Game went into Overtime for the first time since 2017, and Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings to America," Buffalo Wild Wings said.

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

If you watched the Super Bowl, then you caught a Hudson Valley resident sitting with Taylor Swift.

Swift's very famous close friends live in a $5.7 million mansion in the Hudson Valley with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

How To Get Free Wings At Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Exterior In Jacksonville Getty Images loading...

Because the Super Bowl went into overtime, on Monday, February 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. all dine-in and in-person takeout orders will be gifted one free order of wings per customer.

Everyone in the United States can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings, in any of Buffalo Wild Wing's 26 signature sauces and seasonings. All dine-in and in-person takeout orders will be gifted one free order of wings per customer.

"The offer is available for dine-in and in-person takeout only," the company said.

