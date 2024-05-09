Child Paralyzed After Hudson Valley Man Drives High In New York

A Hudson Valley man confessed he smoked weed before causing a head-on crash that left a child paralyzed.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a guilty plea following an impaired driving accident.

Pine Bush, New York Man Pleads Guilty After Crash In Newburgh, New York

On Monday, 22-year-old Chauncey Smith of Pine Bush pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to Aggravated Vehicular Assault.

Smith faces 3 to 9 years in prison when sentenced. He's scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Head-On Crash On Route 17K In Orange County, New York

On August 14, 2023, Smith was driving a 2018 Chevrolet westbound on State Route 17K in the Town of Newburgh.

His vehicle crossed over the double yellow line dividing traffic and he collided head-on into a 2017 Kia that was traveling eastbound.

Both drivers and one passenger from the Kia were transported to St Luke's Hospital. Two other Kia passengers, ages 1 and 15, were transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Teen Paralyzed

The accident left the 15-year-old paralyzed, officials say.

Another passenger sustained a serious physical injury. Officials didn't release the injury.

Admits To Driving High

After the crash, Smith told police he smoked marijuana. An analysis of his blood confirmed the presence of marijuana.

Smith later confessed to recklessly driving his vehicle while impaired by the consumption of marijuana and that he caused serious physical injury to two people.

“The consumption of marijuana remains dangerous and illegal when combined with driving a vehicle,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “In the wake of this reckless incident, we must emphasize the devastating consequences of drug-impaired driving. The disregard for safety exhibited by this defendant has resulted in severe, life-altering harm to innocent individuals."

These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

