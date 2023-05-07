Jackson, NJ man killed in overnight motorcycle crash

Jackson, NJ man killed in overnight motorcycle crash

Howell police vehicle (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

🔴 A motorcycle crashed in Howell early Sunday morning

🔴 A 40-year-old Jackson man was killed

🔴 It's not clear what caused the crash, police want witnesses to come forward

HOWELL — A man is dead after his motorcycle went off the road and crashed in Monmouth County.

The Howell police said an on-duty cop was driving along Manassa Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. early Sunday morning when they spotted the crash.

An early investigation found the motorcycle was headed south on Manassa Road and veered off to the right. It then hit a utility pole.

Police said it wasn't clear why the motorcycle went off the road. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. The investigation continues.

A 40-year-old Jackson man was dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Daniel Scherbinski at 732-938-4575 ext 2663.

