Jackson, NJ man killed in overnight motorcycle crash
🔴 A motorcycle crashed in Howell early Sunday morning
🔴 A 40-year-old Jackson man was killed
🔴 It's not clear what caused the crash, police want witnesses to come forward
HOWELL — A man is dead after his motorcycle went off the road and crashed in Monmouth County.
The Howell police said an on-duty cop was driving along Manassa Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. early Sunday morning when they spotted the crash.
An early investigation found the motorcycle was headed south on Manassa Road and veered off to the right. It then hit a utility pole.
Police said it wasn't clear why the motorcycle went off the road. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. The investigation continues.
A 40-year-old Jackson man was dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Daniel Scherbinski at 732-938-4575 ext 2663.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.