Beloved Hudson Valley Company Makes Change That Brings Back Memories
A very popular Hudson Valley company unveiled a change that's transporting many to the 1990s.
While scrolling on Facebook on Tuesday, I was surprised when I noticed a graphic from my childhood.
Hudson Valley Weather Unveils Old School Weather Graphics
Hudson Valley Weather's website now features graphics once seen on The Weather Channel and they are taking people back to the 1980s and 1990s.
"I’m sure many of you remember this as a kid growing up, or an adult. Yes, on The Weather Channel. I remember this as a young adult growing up loving the weather and always loved to watch this, especially during severe weather ⛈️ or snowstorms ❄️," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.
The graphics work on your phone, tablet and computer.
How To Access, Easy Steps To Follow.
To access the new (or really old) graphics head to www.HudsonValleyWeather.com, enter your zip code or location, and tap on the pull-down menu and it will begin.
The weather graphic even comes with "some nice easy jazz music," like what you may have heard back in the day on The Weather Channel.
"If you look to the bottom right, unmute the speaker 🔊 and you’ll hear some nice easy jazz music. Adjust the volume on your cell phone or device up or down. The bottom left is used to pause or advance forward or backwards with the weather information on the screen," Hudson Valley Weather adds.
