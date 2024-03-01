Alert: Very Popular Candy Sold Across New York May Cause Cancer

Health officials want New Yorkers to know that a lot of candy may cause cancer. Is your favorite candy on the list?

The Environmental Working Group continues to sound the alarm about Red Dye No. 3, which is a known carcinogen, officials say.

Red Dye No 3 May Cause Cancer

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA determined Red Dye No. 3 is a known "animal carcinogen, causing tumors in rats." The European Food Safety Authority recently reported Red Dye No. 3 causes thyroid tumors in rodents.

Candy Sold In New York State That May Cause Cancer

Below are some popular candies that reportedly contain Red Dye No. 3.

Candies That Are Affected By the Controversial Red Dye 3

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Red Dye No. 3 has been banned by the FDA from use in cosmetics since 1990, but inexplicably is still allowed in food,” Consumer Reports Senior Staff Scientist Michael Hansen said. “The widespread use of Red Dye 3 is particularly concerning since it is found in many products marketed to children who are especially at risk of developing health problems from exposure. It’s time for the FDA to protect public health by getting Red Dye 3 out of our food.”

Over 2,900 food products sold today contain Red Dye 3, including many artificially flavored and artificially colored candy marketed to children," according to the Environmental Working Group.

Candy corn, Pez, many Fruit by the Foot flavors, some Ringpops, strawberry Dubble Bubble Original 1928 Flavor and certain Peeps may also cause cancer, according to health officials.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Peeps That May Cause Cancer

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Below is more about Peeps

8 Peeps Products Containing a Carcinogen Called Red Dye #3 While still legal for use in food in the United States, Red Dye #3 has been known to cause cancer in animals. It's found in these Peeps products. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

“We manufacture all our candies in compliance with FDA regulations, sourcing our ingredients and packaging exclusively from reputable suppliers who adhere to high quality and safety standards,” Just Born Quality Confections, the makers of Peeps, said in a statement.

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.