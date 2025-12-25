Help: About 100 Kids Remain Missing In New York This Year

Nearly 100 children remain missing in New York. Some vanished just before the holidays. Others have been missing for nearly a year. Can you help?

Many New York families will spend the holidays without someone special.

According to the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children, these 80 children remain missing in New York State. Take a look at their photos and information to see if you can help.

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 So Far

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 (Part 2)

What You Should Do If You Spot Any Of These Missing Children In New York State

If you think you have seen any of the missing children highlighted above, you are asked to call the following:

Your local police department,

New York State Police,

Or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

Key Information For Parents

If you are the parent or guardian of one of the children listed as missing and your child has been found, you should contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have their missing photo removed from their records.

Hudson Valley Post obtained information about all of these missing children from the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children. If your child was highlighted, that's because the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children still considers them missing.

There are vulnerable adults and missing college students in New York. See their information below:

