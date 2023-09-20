Toll Hike! Get Ready to Pay More Driving on the NY Thruway

Get ready to pay more to drive on the New York State Thruway. An increase was just approved and it's the first time in fourteen years that tolls have increased.

What Kind of Toll Increase Has Been Approved?

If you are an EZ Pass holder you will be paying five percent more for your tolls on the New York State Thruway next year. If you don't have EZ Pass, the increase will be higher.

After several public meetings, the New York State Thruway Authority proposed the toll increase last year. Monday afternoon it was approved and it's the first one since 2010. But that's not the end of it. If you have an EZ pass it will increase 5% in January of 2024 and another 5% in 2027.

Don't Have an EZ Pass? You Will Pay Much More!

If you aren't an EZ Pass holder you will go from paying 30% more to 75% more than ones with an EZ Pass. It is imperative for the Thruway Authority to collect these tolls because it gets ninety percent of its revenue from them. They do not receive federal, state, or local tax dollars.

The NY Thruway Authority Justifies Its Decision

With the rate hike being approved, the Thruway Authority Board said these tolls are still some of the lowest in the country. Many of the bridges on the Thruway are more than sixty years old and need to be replaced. Plus construction materials have also increased.

When Will The First Toll Hike Happen?

The first increase in the New York State Thruway takes place next year. Get ready to pay sixty cents more for a trip from Albany to Buffalo starting January 1, 2024.