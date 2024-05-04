Any night is a great night for fresh and flavorful Mexican food. But for Cinco De Mayo, we will all be going south of the border.

Let's be honest - you and I do not need a holiday as motivation to go out for some margaritas and a great Mexican meal. But every year, Cinco De Mayo is a little motivation for us all to celebrate Mexico and the nation's cuisine.

Now, some believe Cinco De Mayo is a celebration of Mexico's independence, which is not accurate. Brittanica says Cinco De Mayo is actually a celebration of Mexico's victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. So as Mexico celebrates this victory and what Britannica calls the country's "resistance to foreign domination," I guess we are in a way celebrating what was a victory towards independence. Independence is something we value dearly in America, hence the reason we join in the Cinco celebration.

So as you get ready to celebrate this Cinco De Mayo, these are the 5 must-visit destinations for top-notch Mexican food in the Capital Region according to our listeners!

