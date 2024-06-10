See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Sandwich & Sub Shops [RANKED]

What makes the perfect sandwich or sub?



I think you would agree, it is not just one element - but the perfect blend of ALL the necessary sandwich ingredients.

It starts with great bread or an amazing roll. And only fresh baked will do!

Then, you add in tasty deli meats - the perfect amount in proportion to the bread. Add in fresh toppings and the right condiments, and boom - sandwich magic happens.

Starting with the best bread and meats and then striking that perfect balance of all the elements listed above is truly an art form. That is what separates a good sandwich shop from a great one: great ingredients and having the perfect touch when putting it all together.

In our quest to find the Capital Region's best subs and sandwiches, we asked our listeners on Facebook who serves 'em up the best.

So here it is, the definitive fan-voted list! From Italian subs to turkey clubs and all sandwiches in between, these are the 10 best and tastiest sandwich and sub shops in the Capital Region.

The Capital Region's 10 Best Sandwich Shops [RANKED] Is there a more satisfying meal than a perfectly crafted sandwich or sub? It's the perfect balance of deli meats, condiments, toppings, and bread - and making it perfect is an artform. So in our quest to find the best sandwich artists in the Capital Region, we asked our listeners on Facebook who serves up the best sandwiches and subs in the area, and these are the 10 best based on their votes! Happy eating! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

The Capital Region's Best Pizza Joints [RANKED] Whether it is an 8 cut or a slice on the go, New York and the Capital Region are known for having a multitude of great pizza joints. Here are the 5 best in greater Albany according to GNA Listeners. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff