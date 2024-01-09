Saratoga County Hiker’s Terrifying Fall & Rescue From Adirondack Cliff

It was the day after Christmas for an experienced hiker who just wanted to explore the Adirondack peaks. But it turned into a harrowing ordeal.

Canva Canva loading...

Hope Lloyd, a forty-six-year-old woman from South Glens Falls was hiking near South Dix Mountain in Essex County on December 26th. At around 5:30 pm, Ray Brook Dispatch called Forest Ranger Martin about the hiker who had slipped off the summit of the mountain.

Chris Lang YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMp6OnUXUoI Chris Lang YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMp6OnUXUoI loading...

The dispatcher told Lloyd to call 911 so the rangers could get her exact coordinates.

Lloyd had fallen several hundred feet down a rockslide and fortunately grabbed onto a small spruce tree. Officials say that the small spruce tree was what prevented her from going over the cliff. In a video interview with the Department of Environmental Conservation Ranger Martin said that Lloyd thought she was going to die.

Chris Lang YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMp6OnUXUoI Chris Lang YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMp6OnUXUoI loading...

The conditions were treacherous. It was pouring rain with deep snow, slippery ice, and wet tree cover. The rangers weren't able to reach her until 1:30 am but they kept her updated by phone on when they would arrive.

Once they reached her, they secured her and gave her warm liquids, food, and dry clothes. They helped to guide Llyod out of the area and back onto the trail. According to the Adirondack Mountain News, the rangers didn't reach the hiker's vehicle until 6:30 am.

Ranger Martin described Lloyd as experienced. She climbed all 46 Adirondack High Peaks twice and was doing a third pass. She was prepared too. She had an emergency space blanket with her.

Thanks to our Rangers she was rescued and is going to be okay.