Have you ever wondered how cities in New York rank regarding the best places to live? A new survey is out from US News & World Report that lists the country's Top 150 Best Places to Live. Four cities in Upstate New York finished in the Top 100 and one of those landed in the Top 50.

What Were The Criteria Of The Best Places To Live In U.S. Survey?

The rankings for the 2024-2025 Best Places to Live were determined by many factors. Those that ranked highest had to have a good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market, and a high quality of life.

Which New York Cities Finished In The Top 100?

#34 Buffalo

Buffalo is known as the "City of Good Neighbors". It has built up the waterfront recently and offers three professional sports teams. The cost of owning a home is much lower than the country's average. The job market is strong and there is always something to do in any season. Plus Buffalo is only twenty miles from Niagara Falls which is one of the most desirable tourist destinations in the world.

#73 Syracuse

Syracuse is more affordable than other major cities. Families and retirees make their home in Syracuse. It is a city for young professionals because there is a lot to do and it's affordable. Syracuse is also known for its wine country. The Finger Lakes region allows everyone to enjoy the many wineries.

#74 Rochester

Rochester, like Buffalo, is known for its friendly residents. Downtown Rochester has renovated homes and commercial buildings into lofts and workspaces. Some homes have been preserved and are centuries old. Rochester is a city with a family focus.

#81 Albany

Albany is the capital of New York State and is only one hundred fifty miles from New York City. It is a gateway to the beautiful Adirondack Mountains and Saratoga Race Course. Albany is rich in culture and history with museums and beautiful architecture.