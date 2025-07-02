If you’re already picturing yourself behind the wheel with the windows down and the playlist up, you’re not alone. Road trips remain one of the most popular ways to explore and unwind during the summer.

A recent study from WalletHub just ranked the best states for road trips in 2025, and New York State landed near the top.

Canva Canva loading...

The rankings were based on 32 different factors, making this more than just a popularity contest. Researchers looked at everything from gas prices and camping costs to road quality, traffic, and the number of attractions along the way.

They grouped the data into three major categories: cost, safety, and activities. That includes how many amusement parks, fairs, and scenic stops each state offers, along with how easy it is to find a decent vacation rental.

Canva Canva loading...

So, how did New York do? We came in second place. Not quite the top, but still impressive. Minnesota claimed the number one spot this year.

Still, New York’s variety is tough to beat. You can explore the Adirondacks, relax in the Finger Lakes, hike the Catskills, or visit landmarks like Niagara Falls. Whether you want mountains, lakes, or cities, New York has something for every kind of traveler.

attachment-adirondack northway loading...

If a summer adventure is on your mind, you might not have to go far. New York State offers a road trip experience that rivals anywhere in the country.