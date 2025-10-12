In 2016, New York State legalized the use of Marijuana in medical circumstances. Just five years later, in 2021, the state approved a bill allowing for the recreational sale and possession of the drug.

Now, the same process is being started for another drug, one with much higher psychoactive abilities.

Get our free mobile app

New York Psilocybin Legalization

Starting in early 2025, a bill began circulating the New York State Assembly that would legalize the recreational use of Psilocybin. Otherwise known as "Magic Mushrooms", this compound is a highly potent psychoactive drug that can cause vivid hallucinations and an altered mind state.

Psychedelic Mushrooms growing Photo by John Moore/Getty Images loading...

The bill is currently in committee, along the process of being passed, but it has a far way to go. While many see the positives brought on by the substance, it has its fair share of detractors, and for good reason. There is a heavy stigma around the drug, though New York State legislators would like to change the narrative.

What are the Benefits of Psilocybin?

This bill may seem a bit confusing. You may ask: "why are we legalizing a powerful psychedelic?" The answer is actually quite simple, much like most other drug legalization, this will be solely legal in the medical field.

Studies have shown that the substance has a significant effect on people struggling with untreated depression and PTSD. A major point of psilocybin is its ability to create neurological pathways in your brain that did not exist prior. As such, many mental illnesses can be treated, if only slightly, by the administration and control of the drug.

Upstate New York Country Concert Calendar Check out all the artists set to make their way to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

8 Towns Near Upstate NY Ranked among USA's Best for Fall Foliage Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany