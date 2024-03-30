Renovations are underway at this Upstate NY airport but that is making room for more airlines and more non-stop flights. Another direct flight was announced.

The Albany International Airport is in the middle of renovating and upgrading and while that is going on, they continue to add more airlines and flights. A few weeks ago, it was announced that a new discount airline would start service in May to North Carolina.

A discount airline that has been at Albany International Airport just announced that it will be adding another non-stop flight to Florida.

JetBlue has added a second non-stop daily flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida from Albany International Airport. The CEO of Albany International Airport said,

We’re excited that JetBlue will soon offer another option for travelers to enjoy non-stop service to the Sunshine State,” said ALB CEO Phil Calderone. This development is a testament to the airport’s ongoing success, and we are proud that as jetBlue reassesses its service priorities, it sees ALB as a place to invest in and grow.

JetBlue will begin the additional flight to Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, December 19th.

Here is the new flight schedule.

December 19, 2024 to January 7, 2025:

• FLL to ALB – 8:00 a.m. departure.

• ALB to FLL – 11:45 a.m. departure.

• FLL to ALB – 4:50 p.m. departure.

• ALB to FLL – 8:35 p.m. departure.

January 8, 2025, to March 29, 2025:

• FLL to ALB – 9:25 p.m. departure.

• ALB to FLL – 6:00 a.m. departure.

• FLL to ALB – 1:50 p.m. departure.

• ALB to FLL – 5:35 p.m. departure.

JetBlue is currently booking these flights. For more info and to book click HERE.