The National Weather Service has officially issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Capital Region and surrounding areas.

Based on our lack of snow this year, we were all a little skeptical earlier this week when a snowstorm was forecast for this Saturday night. We can put the skepticism to bed as the National Weather Service has officially announced a Winter Storm Watch from 4 pm Saturday, January 6th through 7 pm Sunday, January 7th for the following areas in and around Upstate New York:

Capital Region

Saratoga Springs

Glens Falls

Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys

Eastern Catskills

Mid-Hudson Valley

The Taconics

Southern Vermont

The Berkshires

Northwest Connecticut

National Weather Service Weekend Forecast

The National Weather Service says "...heavy snow (is) possible with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible..." with snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour at times Saturday evening into Sunday. Wind gusts could also reach 35 miles per hour.

News Channel 13's snowfall estimates for the Capital Region were in a similar wheelhouse, with a prediction of 5 to 8 inches of snowfall.

You can see their snowfall predictions for various areas in Upstate New York below.

Latest Upstate New York Snowfall Estimates For January 6-7, 2024 So will you finally be firing up that snowblower this weekend? Or throwing out your back shoveling?

