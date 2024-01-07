National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch For Upstate New York
The National Weather Service has officially issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Capital Region and surrounding areas.
Based on our lack of snow this year, we were all a little skeptical earlier this week when a snowstorm was forecast for this Saturday night. We can put the skepticism to bed as the National Weather Service has officially announced a Winter Storm Watch from 4 pm Saturday, January 6th through 7 pm Sunday, January 7th for the following areas in and around Upstate New York:
- Capital Region
- Saratoga Springs
- Glens Falls
- Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys
- Eastern Catskills
- Mid-Hudson Valley
- The Taconics
- Southern Vermont
- The Berkshires
- Northwest Connecticut
National Weather Service Weekend Forecast
The National Weather Service says "...heavy snow (is) possible with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible..." with snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour at times Saturday evening into Sunday. Wind gusts could also reach 35 miles per hour.
News Channel 13's snowfall estimates for the Capital Region were in a similar wheelhouse, with a prediction of 5 to 8 inches of snowfall.
You can see their snowfall predictions for various areas in Upstate New York below.
