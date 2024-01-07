National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch For Upstate New York

National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch For Upstate New York

Canva

The National Weather Service has officially issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Capital Region and surrounding areas.

Canva
loading...

Based on our lack of snow this year, we were all a little skeptical earlier this week when a snowstorm was forecast for this Saturday night. We can put the skepticism to bed as the National Weather Service has officially announced a Winter Storm Watch from 4 pm Saturday, January 6th through 7 pm Sunday, January 7th for the following areas in and around Upstate New York:

  • Capital Region
  • Saratoga Springs
  • Glens Falls
  • Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys
  • Eastern Catskills
  • Mid-Hudson Valley
  • The Taconics
  • Southern Vermont
  • The Berkshires
  • Northwest Connecticut

National Weather Service Weekend Forecast

The National Weather Service says "...heavy snow (is) possible with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible..." with snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour at times Saturday evening into Sunday. Wind gusts could also reach 35 miles per hour.

News Channel 13's snowfall estimates for the Capital Region were in a similar wheelhouse, with a prediction of 5 to 8 inches of snowfall.

You can see their snowfall predictions for various areas in Upstate New York below.

Latest Upstate New York Snowfall Estimates For January 6-7, 2024

So will you finally be firing up that snowblower this weekend? Or throwing out your back shoveling?

Here are the early snowfall predictions from News Channel 13 for the Capital Region and surrounding areas in Upstate New Y

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

See The 10 Biggest April Snowfalls In Albany History [RANKED]

In Upstate New York, you can never feel fully secure that snow is completely done until late spring. While we usually do not see a ton of snow in April, it is not unheard of. And if history tells us anything, a big April snowstorm is always possible. We have had a few April doozies over the years, and here are the top 10 April snowfalls on record in Albany according to the National Weather Service.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Albany's Top 10 Snowiest Winters Of All Time [RANKED]

Another Upstate New York winter is upon us. And while it is popular for forecasters to predict a cold and snowy winter ahead, how much snow would it actually take to make it an all-time winter when it comes to big a big snowfall total for the season? In the average winter, the National Weather Service (NWS_ says we get 59.2 inches of snow in Albany. We will have to crush that number this winter for the season ahead to make this NWS top 10 list of our snowiest Albany winters on record.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

 

 

Filed Under: upstate New York, National Weather Service
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM