Joe Biden Scheduled to Be in Parts of Upstate New York this Week
"One of the Most Significant Investments in History"
President Joe Biden last visited Upstate, New York back in October of 2022. His last trip came just a few weeks before the midterm elections. While in Syracuse, he sang the praises of Micron Inc.'s new plan to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing facilities.
During his 2022 visit, he told the crowd that this deal was one of the "most significant investments in American history"
“Folks, we’re here to celebrate one most significant investments in American history again, not hyperbole,” Biden told the crowd. “And it’s going to ensure that the future is made in America. It’s one of the bright spots around the country that should give us a sense of optimism and hope about who we are as a nation.“ -Politico.com
White House Confirms Return Visit to Syracuse
On Monday, according to sources, The White House confirmed that Biden will be making a return trip to Syracuse this week, discussing "how the CHIPS and Science Act and his Investing in America agenda are growing the economy and creating jobs in Central New York and communities across the country."
According to WRVO.com, The White House said following his event in Syracuse, Biden will travel to Westchester County to participate in a campaign reception. On Friday, Biden is expected in the New York City area.
Ties to Syracuse, New York
According to sources, Biden's first wife, Neilia, was from nearby Skaneateles in the Finger Lakes and graduated from Syracuse University where they lived from 1966 to 1968 as he obtained his law degree.
