Help Police Get this Man – See Surveillance from an Upstate NY Stewart’s

Police Hope Stewart's Surveillance Leads to Information

State Police in New York released multiple photos of a man they want, with hopes that someone reading this right now has some information that can help to locate him.

"The New York State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who is suspected of damaging car windows in the Village of Sherburne, Chenango County. He was seen on surveillance video entering a Stewart’s Shop." NYSP Facebook 

The surveillance camera photos from inside an Upstate NY Stewart's show a person who looks to be a white male, with a bald head, beard, and glasses wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.  He appears to be making a normal transaction back on November 25th.

If anyone recognizes this individual, please contact New York State Police, SP Norwich, at 607-334-3296 and reference SJS#11726026.
Why Do State Police Want Him?

According to the released information from the New York State Police, the man is suspected of damaging car windows in the Village of Sherburne, Chenango County, which is about 2 hours southwest of Albany.

Shout out to Stewart's, btw, for providing multiple, clear images of the man wanted by State Police.  Clear images are usually a big difference-maker when it comes to catching the bad guys.

