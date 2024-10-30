Haunted History of Sagamore Resort: One Of US Most Haunted Hotels

The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing, New York, is not only famous for its luxury and scenic views of Lake George but also for its haunted history. The resort, which dates back to the 1880s, has several ghost stories that have intrigued both guests and paranormal enthusiasts which makes it one of the most haunted hotels in the US according to U.S. News.

One of the most well-known spirits at the Sagamore is that of a little boy, said to haunt the golf course. According to legend, the boy was a frequent visitor to the resort with his family. He would sneak onto the golf course and play, but one day he was hit by a car while chasing after a ball and tragically died. His playful spirit is said to still be seen by golfers, mischievously running around, laughing, and playing tricks, especially near the golf carts.

Another reported haunting involves an older gentleman who is often seen dressed in early 20th-century attire. He is believed to be a former guest or staff member from the resort’s earlier days. Guests have described seeing him wandering the hallways or standing at the windows of unoccupied rooms, gazing out over the lake.

There have also been reports of ghostly activity in the hotel's dining room. Some claim to have witnessed silverware moving on its own or feeling cold spots while dining as if an unseen presence passed by.

With its long history, remote location, and the natural mystique of the Adirondacks, the Sagamore Resort has all the elements to make its haunted tales enduring and eerie. Despite these stories, the hauntings are more described as playful and curious, rather than malicious.