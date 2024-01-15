Changes Coming to Great Escape Lodge

When the Indoor Lodge opened up across the street from the Great Escape in Lake George in 2006, it was the first of its kind in New York. Open year-round, the resort boasts 200 rooms, a 38,000-square-foot waterpark, and a Johnny Rockets Restaurant.

Johnny Rockets became part of the indoor lodge back in 2008 replacing Trappers Adirondack Grille and had been a mainstay at the popular resort for 15 years until it was shut down back in 2023.

Johnny Rockets to be Demoed

According to the Glens Falls Chronicle, Johnny Rockets is going to be demolished sometime in the next few months, and the Great Escape said they have "exciting" plans for the future.

Great Escape Communications Manager Taylor Myers told The Chronicle, "Given the age and space capabilities of the building and our exciting plans for the future, we have decided to design a new space that better aligns with our property makeup."

What's Happening Next at The Lodge?

The spokesperson from the Great Escape told the Glens Falls Chronicle that they have "exciting" plans for the future, but wouldn't disclose what could be going there next.

“As we prepare for an exciting 2024, we look forward to providing more details (coming) in the near future,” Myers told the Chronicle.

