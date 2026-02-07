New York Increases DWI Penalty On February 16th
Driving under the influence is incredibly dangerous. Even if you feel in control, your body might not respond the same, which is why it's a highly illegal practice across the United States.
It already carried a steep penalty in New York State, but changes are coming in February that will make you think not once, not twice, but thrice about driving while intoxicated.
DWI Penalties Increased
On February 16th, 2026, the New York DMV is increasing punishments for certain offenses on the road, most importantly, driving under the influence. Up until now, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol carried a steep fine and possible jail time, but never points on your license.
That is, until now. On the 16th, the number of points added to your license after a drug or alcohol related incident raises from 0 to 11, a staggering jump. With the new rule changes, any driver who gains over 10 points in 24 months has their license suspended. You do the math.
Other Changes Coming
DWI/DUIs are not the only rules changing. Many serious road offenses have raised their penalties, from speeding to using your cell phone. The list includes:
- Speeding
- Original Rule: 3 Points
- New Rule: 4 Points
- Speeding in a construction zone (any speed over the limit)
- Original Rule: Varied
- New Rule: 8 points
- On the Phone while Driving
- Original Rule: 5 Points
- New Rule: 6 Points
- Passing or Overtaking a Stopped School Bus
- Original Rule: 5 Points
- New Rule: 8 points
- Reckless Driving
- Original Rule: 5 Points
- New Rule: 8 points
- Failure to Yield to Pedestrian
- Original Rule: 3 Points
- New Rule: 5 point
- Following too closely
- Original Rule: 4 Points
- New Rule: 5 points
There are other minor changes coming with these new laws, so stay up to date and make sure you don't purposely put yourself in a bad situation.
