Dog Shot in Greene County Walked 600 Yards Back to Owners House
Dog Shot in Greene County, NY
State Police in New York arrested a man who they say shot a dog in its leg in Greene County a few weeks back. The dog, a Great Pyrenees/German Shepard mix, not only survived the attack but, courageously walked over 1/3 of a mile back to its owner's house, compromised by a severe injury.
Police were hoping that when the news spread, someone would come forward with any information about the person(s) responsible for this heinous act - and they're still looking.
Dog Miraculously Survives
According to a Facebook post by the NYSP, "Kolija", a Great Pyrenees German Shepard mix was shot in a wooded area near Potic Mountain Road, Athens, NY, about 35 miles south of Albany.
According to the report, on January 1st, a man by the name of Kurt Andernach "reported to the State Police in Catskill that his two-year-old 80-pound Great Pyrenees German Shepard mix had been shot."
Andernach told police he was on his property when he noticed his dog, Kolija walking towards him "bleeding and with a severe injury to his right rear leg."
Andernach rushed the dog to the Kingston Animal Hospital where the dog was treated for a gunshot wound, a broken pelvis, and a broken femur, according to the source.
Will to Survive
According to the report, Troopers and Officers were able to trace Kolija's steps from a blood trail he left as he was trying to find his home. State Police were able to determine that the "dog traveled approximately 600 yards back to his residence after being shot."
According to the report, Kolija received surgery at a veterinary clinic in Stamford, Connecticut and he is expected to survive.
Know Anything?
Do you think you may know anything about this case? If so, contact the State Police Catskill Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 518-622-8600 and reference RMS # 2400001365.
