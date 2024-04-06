Capital Region’s Wolf Road Prepares For NY State Cannabis Dispensary

The town of Colonie will be getting another dispensary on one of the busiest roadways in the Capital Region. A New York State cannabis dispensary will be replacing a fast food restaurant that has been vacant since January of 2023.

Where and Which Former Fast Food Restaurant Will Become The Latest Cannabis Dispensary?

In January 2023 after ten years of being in the Capital Region. All Smashburger locations closed including the one on Wolf Road in Colonie. Smashburger had locations in Clifton Park, Colonie, and Saratoga. The Wolf Road Smashburger was the first one in the area and opened in 2014.

According to the Albany Business Review, the building at 81 Wolf Road sold for $516, 500 in September.

What Is Moving Into The Smashburger Space?

The Smashburger property will become a New York State cannabis dispensary. A building permit has been issued by the town of Colonie for a Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) cannabis dispensary.

What Are NY State Cannabis Dispensaries?

Cannabis retail licensees have been allowed by the state's Office of Cannabis Management. They are allowed to have locations that are found through DASNY. These dispensaries get financial assistance from a state social equity fund.

The former Smashburger location on Wolf Road still needs to have a license. This process is ongoing. The hope is to have this cannabis dispensary up and running by late this summer.