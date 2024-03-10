The Capital Region’s Ultimate Comfort Food Guide
If great comfort food is what you are craving, these Capital Region restaurants and dishes are can't miss!
When you think 'comfort food' what exactly comes to mind? Merriam Webster deinfines comfort food as "food prepared in a traditional style having a usually nostalgic or sentimental appeal." For me, it is anything that gives me comfort and satsifies my taste buds in the most meaning ful way. That usually means anything greasy, deep-fried, or full of cheese! Which I guess is nostalgic because its all I ate as a kid!
The Capital Region's Best Comfort Foods
Over the years, we have reached out to you, our listeners, to vote on their favorite foods like pizza, fried chicken, burgers, mac & cheese, hot dogs, and so many more. So below you will find the Capital Region's best in 10 delicious comfort food categories!
Best Pizza:
Marino's - Schenectady
The Capital Region is known for great pizza, so it is no easy feat to be #1 in this Category. That honor goes to Marino's on State Street in Schenectady.
Best Mac & Cheese:
Druther's
With 4 Capital Region locations, Druthers is known for great beers and pub grub. And their mac & cheese? Heavenly!
Best Hot Dog:
TIE! Gus's Hot Dogs - Watervliet/Famous Lunch - Troy
There are a ton of great hot dogs in the Capital Region, it was tough for you to choose only one top dog: so 2 legends tie for #1: Gus's in Watervliet and Famous Lunch in Troy!
Best Chinese:
Plum Blossom - Troy
Plum Blossom is known not only for its great food but also its ornate setting and atmosphere.
Best Cheesesteak:
Sammy Cohen's - Schaghticoke
I like to think of a cheesesteak as a cheeseburger on steroids: instead of ground beef, you have steak and way more cheese! Sammy's Cohen's Restaurant and Bar in Schaghticoke serves 'em up best in the Capital Region.
Best Fried Chicken:
Hattie's - Saratoga Springs
It's no surprise that Hattie's on Phila Street in Saratoga Springs is the area's top fried chicken. It has been serving up its legendary fried chicken to the Spa City since 1938!
Best Chicken Wings:
20 North Broadway Tavern - Schenectady
20 North Broadway is a very unassuming spot, but their food is spot on especially their wings which are the cream of an amazing crop in the area.
Best Burger:
Illusive Restaurant and Bar - Rensselaer
Illusive has quickly become a burger LEGEND in the Capital Region. You can almost taste the burger above through your screen!
Best Italian:
Canali's Italian & American Restaurant - Schenectady
Canali's has been serving up great Italian food for 75 years serving all the Italian comfort classics.
