Can You See Why this Iconic Country Store In The ADKS So Unusual?

Unsusual Country Store in the ADKS

Hoss's Country Corner, located in the heart of the Adirondacks, is a landmark country store that has it all. Located on Long Lake, Hoss's is one-stop-shopping for all of your ADK camp-life needs. They sell gifts, books, maps, sporting goods, fresh seafood, groceries, hunting and fishing licenses, live bait, clothes, souvenirs, snacks, and more, and have been doing so since 1972.

Once inside the store, it's easy to see why this place is so iconic. It has all the rustic Adirondack charm you'd expect from an Upstate New York landmark, but what makes Hoss's Country Corner in Long Lake so unusual?

Take a look at the picture below. Do you see it?

Hoss's Country Store in the Adirondacks of Upstate NY, A tree makes up part of the structure at a country store in Upstate NY, Country Store in the Adirondacks with a Tree growing in the middle of it, 518-news, 518news, No, that's not an illusion! It's an actual living tree - completely intact - and built into the left side of store. Photo: Facebook loading...

Wait, That's an Actual LIVING Tree?

It absolutely is! Plainly visible from outside of the store, you can also see it while inside as well. This type of building is known as "Great Camp architecture" which helps Adirondack structures to better co-exist with nature.

According to sources, this style of architecture was created by William West Durant, who "designed retreat camps for wealthy men with whom his father was trying to do business."

Durant wanted his buildings to blend in with nature, and I think it's safe to say he achieved that, and more!

attachment-Hoss 3 A view of the living tree inside Hoss's Country Corner on Long Lake. It actually blends in rather nicely with the other rustic ADK decorations and items. Photo: Facebook loading...

Hoss’s is considered a landmark in the Adirondacks, and one that any outdoor enthusiast should visit if given the chance.

